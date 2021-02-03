Grab-&-go meals available for children in St. Martin Parish each Saturday

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Beginning Feb. 6, and continuing every Saturday, meals will be available for pick up at any high school in the St. Martin Parish School District.

Any child, 18 and under, is eligible to receive meals. The child does not have to attend a St. Martin Parish public school.

Registration is required weekly (onsite or online here).

More information can be found on the school district’s Facebook and webpage.

If you have problems with registration, please call (225) 936-4750.