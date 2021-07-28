Georgia man arrested on 5 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder charges for local drive-by

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Georgia man was arrested on five attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in St. Martin Parish on July 17, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Markus Onterious Andrews, 37, of Atlanta, Ga. was arrested by deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 22 and was transported to and booked in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Monday, July 26.

He faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The drive-by happened in the early morning hours of July 17.

Deputies with the SMPSO responded to a 911 call in reference to a report of a vehicle occupied by five individuals being shot at while traveling eastbound on I-10.

Upon initial investigation, deputies located several bullet holes on the vehicle, as well as a shattered passenger window.