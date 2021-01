ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Five men in St. Martin Parish face multiple charges following an alleged armed robbery at a home on Courville Road in Breaux Bridge.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery around 5:00 a.m. on January 2 and determined that the victim was leaving a house party when he was physically assaulted and robbed by five people.