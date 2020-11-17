FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Breaux Bridge

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (FEMA) — A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Breaux Bridge to help hurricane survivors Nov. 19.

No appointments are necessary. This center will be open Monday through Friday; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The center is at:

Parc Hardy

1290 Rees Street

Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, the centers operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone wears masks or face coverings and social distancing is practiced. FEMA employees can answer your questions, check on your application and accept documents to scan them into the registration system and return them to you immediately.

Additional centers are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center in the state. To locate the closest, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA app.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. Or, for Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6