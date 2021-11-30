FEMA home elevation program looking for qualified applicants in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Flood ravaged homes in St. Martin Parish may qualify for a lift at little or no cost. Anyone in St. Martin Parish interested in applying for the FEMA Home Elevation program is encouraged to attend this important meeting Tuesday at 6 P.M. to be guided through the process.

Fenstermaker Grant Manager and Certified Floodplain Manager Gary O’Neal is one of those on hand to help. “We play so much defense in Louisiana when it comes to this stuff. Look at Ida. Look at Laura. Look at Delta,” O’Neal said. “This is an example of a community that is trying to do something proactively.”

St. Martin Parish is using a portion of its FEMA funds to elevate some of the community’s highest-risk properties. O’Neal said those that apply and are approved for the FEMA home elevation program can have their home raised two feet above the established base flood elevation. About 100 people identified as the most prone to flooding in St. Martin Parish were sent letters asking for their attendance specifically.

“The honest is truth is while that doesn’t seem like it’s a lot, there are a lot of people that probably don’t qualify or we’re not aware of because they own their home outright,

and when you own your home outright or you own a camp outright, you don’t have to carry flood insurance,” O’Neal explained.

Only those under the National Flood Insurance Program will qualify, and the grant is specifically looking for the owners of property is listed by FEMA as repetitive loss because of multiple flood insurance claims and payouts.

“If you are repetitive loss property or a severe repetitive loss property, the out-of-pocket expense to you for this program you could be anywhere from zero dollars to anywhere from 10%-25%,” according to O’Neal. “It just depends on what you qualify for. So it’s a huge discount compared to what it would be if you tried to elevate your home out of harm’s way and just tried to pay full freight.”

That could ensure the insurance pays for itself, so if you do not have a National Flood Insurance policy, getting one is O’Neal’s advice. He advises it will make the program’s and your home’s future.

Some qualifying homes and camps could not be reached by mail, so if you believe you qualified and did not receive a letter, come out to the St. Martin Parish Government Annex building or contact CH Fenstermaker at GrantsManagement@Fenstermaker.com if you have any questions.