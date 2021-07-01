Electrical short leads to mobile home fire in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A short in an electrical wire ignited wooden components in a St. Martinville home and led to a house fire at around 9 a.m. this morning.

The St. Martin Parish Fire District reported on Facebook that firefighters responded to a mobile home on Gov. Mouton St. with “smoke coming from the rear of the structure on the outside.” Firefighters found the rear corner of the mobile home on fire and quickly deployed “attack lines” to extinguish the fire. The quick actions led to minimal damage. Keeping the fire contained to the rear of the structure kept it from spreading to the interior of the home.

Responders included the Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department (St. Martinville), Cade Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department, Parks Volunteer Fire Department, St. Martinville Police Department, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.