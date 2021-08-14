Early-morning homicide being investigated in Arnaudville

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man is dead following an early-morning shooting on Saturday, according to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Kennedy Dr. at around 4:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located Javion Livings, 19, Arnaudville, LA, deceased as a result of a gunshot wound. The investigation remains ongoing in reference to this homicide.

If anyone has any information as to the person or persons responsible for this homicide, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071, via St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030, or via the P3 Tips App.