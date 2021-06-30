Driver killed after exiting vehicle following crash on I-10 in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) – State Police say one person is dead after a crash Wednesday on I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

It happened around 1 a.m. westbound near Butte La Rose, police said.

Officials have identified the victim only as a Hispanic male.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling west on I-10 was struck from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV being driven by Jose Gonzalez of Houston, Texas.

Moments after the initial crash caused the vehicles to be disabled, the driver of the Mercedes exited his vehicle.

Shortly after that, police said, a Jeep Liberty SUV struck the Mercedes fatally injuring the unidentified driver as he stood near his vehicle.

The unidentified driver of the Mercedes-Benz was pronounced deceased by at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

The two other drivers were restrained and were transported to a local hospital with minor and moderate injuries, police said.

Two passengers in the Jeep Liberty were also properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.