Courir des Enfants and Family Lundi Gras Party

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Families are invited to a children’s Mardi Gras run that meets in front of St. Bernard Church in Breaux Bridge, LA, at 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020.

Children parade with their families through the streets, with children decked out in Mardi Gras costumes, singing and playing Cajun music on fiddles, guitars, and percussion, while “begging” for and receiving gumbo ingredients from homes along Washington Street skirting Bayou Teche.

The children chase and catch a chicken along the parade route and share gumbo, traditional Cajun music, and dancing afterward at Teche Center for the Arts, located at 210 E. Bridge Street.

Children, parents, and grandparents are welcome to share in the festivities. Admission is $5 per person and can be paid at the event, at the TCA door, or online.

For more information call (337) 442-1915, message us here or email info@techecenterforthearts.com.

Sponsored in part by St. Martin Parish Tourism.