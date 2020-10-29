Construction in Breaux Bridge creates traffic obstacles in other parts of town

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Many drivers in Breaux Bridge say they avoid the intersection of Rees Street and Refinery Street because there is no traffic light there.

Since the Bayou Teche bridge is under construction until the middle of next year, more commuters are now forced to take this route.

Now, the city of Breaux Bridge is asking the DOTD to install a traffic light at the intersection. Deidra Druilhet says DOTD placed counters near the intersection, calculating the influx of traffic. She says a list of requirements must be met before a traffic light is placed at the intersection.

“There are numerous things we take a look at as part of that traffic analysis,” said Druilhet. “And we will do a safety study as well so we can have a complete picture of what we’re looking at.”

Druilhet says because the renovation of the Bayou Teche bridge is causing more traffic than normal, a study must be conducted before and after the bridge is complete.

“We want to make sure that we are getting as much data as possible so that we don’t install a signal that is unwarranted,” she said.

Druilhet says there are more options than installing a traffic light.

“Besides a signal, there are times when you could install a roundabout or there are times when there is additional signage needed or what we have in place it could be satisfactory but is there a need for more enforcement,” said Druilhet.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais says renovation to the Bayou Teche bridge can take up to 40 weeks and won’t be complete until next summer. He advises residents to plan ahead.

“For someone that might want to get from the east side of town to downtown. You’re talking about adding maybe three to four minutes. It’s not that much of a detour,” said the mayor.

Druilhet says city leaders requested a traffic light be installed at the intersection once before, but the location did not meet the requirements.