City council will consider reopening city pool in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The city council in St. Martinville will soon consider reopening the city pool. The pool has been closed since August 2019, due to the pandemic.

“A lot of things have been closed,” said St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell. “We want to put some enthusiasm into getting things reopened. So, we will discuss the opening of the pool, and the safety of the pool.”

Mitchell says the plan has early support from the council. She says the pool would reopen under state and parish Covid guidelines, as well as swimming safety guidelines. The focus is having enough lifeguards on duty, and having them properly trained.

In 1999, just two days after the pool opened, 12 year old Norman Lee Jr. drowned. A stone marker at the pool remembers his death. The city brought in Ellis and Associates, an aquatic safety group, to oversee training.

“I think there will be a heightened awareness,” said Mike Fusilier, St. Martinville city councilman. “We will do what the guidelines of the state are. I’m hopeful we can let the kids be kids and let them recreate the way they want to recreate.”

When the pool eventually reopens, it will be dedicated in memory of Edna B. Landry. She was the longtime former pool manager, until her death in December 2019.