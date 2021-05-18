UPDATE: St. Martinville man killed in broad daylight Sunday, suspect charged with 1st-degree murder

UPDATE, 5/18/21: St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said officers have arrested Joshua Davis for the shooting death of Jordan Bulliard.

Davis faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail and has a bond of $500,000.

ORIGINAL POST: ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside his home in St. Martinville, according to Police Chief Rickey Martin.

Martin said gunshots rang out on Madison Street at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday.

People living in the neighborhood called 911 with reports of shots fired, Martin said.

When police arrived, they located Jordan Bulliard, 31, of St. Martinville lying on the pavement, a victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

Martin said Bulliard had been shot in the neck and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Martin said, fled the area and has so far not been identified.

He said officers are speaking with several witnesses and pulling surveillance video from the multiple businesses in the area.

It remains unclear what the motivation behind the shooting was, Martin said.

He said children were outside playing when the shots rang out.