Carencro man succumbs to his injuries from car crash on I-10

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish.

58-year-old Whitney Brown of Carencro passed away at a local hospital, Monday, November 22.

According to State Police, the crash happened November 18 near milepost 113 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as Brown was driving east on I-10 and for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the barrier wall.

Police say Brown was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Early on Monday, police said, they were notified by hospital staff that Brown had succumbed to his injuries.

Impairment is unknown with toxicology results pending, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.