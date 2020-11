ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The pontoon bridge in Butte LaRose will re-open to traffic weeks ahead of schedule.

According to the St. Martin Parish government, The DOTD has inspected the bridge in Butte La Rose and will allow the structure to be re-opened Tuesday.

Government officials say public works employees have been dispatched to remove all barricades and related obstructions.

It is anticipated that the bridge will be open by 5:00 p.m. today.