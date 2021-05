BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge woman has been arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted second-degree murder, according to the SMPSO.

Mona Duhon, 35, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested on May 3 and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting her brother in the face.

Duhon’s bond is set at $150,000.