Breaux Bridge woman arrested after allegedly threatening neighbors with rifle

BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) — The Breaux Bridge Police Department arrested a woman on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to shoot her neighbors.

Michelle Alexander, 48, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and battery of a police officer.

On Tuesday, officers with the BBPD responded to a complaint in reference to a woman threatening to shoot her neighbors.

Officers took Alexander into custody and obtained a search warrant for her home, where they found the rifle.

Alexander is held in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.