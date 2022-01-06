Breaux Bridge schools go virtual through Jan. 10 due to COVID surge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) — The latest wave of coronavirus has closed another school. Breaux Bridge High School will have no face-to-face instruction until Tuesday when the administration hopes to reopen. All students are learning virtually until Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard said the decision was made during school Wednesday.

“As the day started, we started looking at the number of teachers and the number of students who were quarantined and who had tested positive, and it comes to the point where you have to make a decision whether you are going to remain open or closed,” Blanchard stated.

Parish administration will reexamine the numbers Monday to make the best decision for Tuesday and going forward. All students are equipped with Chromebooks and teachers with Google Classroom. Blancard said the transition should be smooth.

He added, “We have a lot of experience teaching in that method. It’s still a lot better to have the students seated in the classroom with the teacher, live in-person instruction, but you do what you have to do to keep instruction going on.”

The St. Martin Parish School System is advising everyone to follow COVID precautions and also encourages students and the family of students to keep each learner involved in quarantine or isolation.

“Please log in and do your work. We all have a big task ahead of us, especially our high schools have to pass a leap test at the end of the year in order to graduate, so don’t fall behind, stay up with your studies, open the Chromebook and log in, and do your work while you’re at home so you can be up to date when we return,” Blanchard concluded.