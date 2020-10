BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Aaron James Leonard, 35, was last seen at the Super 8 in Breaux Bridge on Sept. 26. Leonard is described as a white male, 6’3″ tall, weighing 160 lbs. No vehicle is involved in his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leonard should message Breaux Bridge Police on Facebook or call (337) 332-2186.