BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) — The Breaux Bridge Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The BPD was called at around 2 p.m. to the scene of a nonfatal shooting in the Hank St., Dorset St. area.

A 16-year-old was shot in the leg. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.