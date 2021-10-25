Breaux Bridge pair arrested with stolen golf cart, charged with theft, burglary

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of Breaux Bridge men ended up behind bars after police say they were found on a stolen golf cart they used to commit other crimes.

Tyler Gautreaux, 21, and Kenneth Andrus, 21, both of Breaux Bridge, face identical charges of unauthorized entry of a business, theft and vehicle burglary. Breaux Bridge Police say additional charges are expected.

Gautreaux and Andrus were seen in the 1900 block of Rees St. this morning “leaving a suspicious item in a parking lot,” according to Breaux Bridge Police’s Facebook page. Police said the pair used the golf cart “in the commission of other crimes,” but did not elaborate on the nature of the crimes.

No bond was listed for either man.