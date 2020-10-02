Breaux Bridge man wanted on narcotics charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Breaux Bridge man after executing a search warrant and finding cocaine hydrochloride.

Abrum J. Fontenette, 32, of Breaux Bridge, is wanted on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Deputies started an investigation after getting reports of suspected drug activity in the 1200 block of Anse Broussard Hwy. in Breaux Bridge. A search warrant was obtained, and on Wednesday, deputies searched the residence, finding over 27 grams of cocaine hydrochloride inside a salt container with a false bottom.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fontenette is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030. You can remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.