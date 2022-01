BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man was found dead in the driveway of a home on Courville Rd. Monday night, Jan. 10, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

The body of Cole Horton, 26, of Breaux Bridge, was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. after deputies responded to a shots-fired call.

Breaux said the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.