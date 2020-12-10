Breaux Bridge man arrested on sexual battery charge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 44-year-old Breaux Bridge man faces a sex crime charge involving an alleged child victim.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29, 2020, detectives received a complaint of alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives were about to obtain an arrest warrant for Corey Theriot, of Breaux Bridge.

Theriot was arrested Thursday morning on one count of oral sexual battery.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond set as of Thursday afternoon.