Breaux Bridge man arrested on rape, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly raped a woman, tried to shoot her, kidnapped her and stole her vehicle.

Dennis Joseph Comeaux, 46, of Breaux Bridge, faces a list of charges after being arrested by Louisiana State Troopers in West Baton Rouge Parish.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said deputies originally responded to a report of sexual assault on Pine Alley Dr. in St. Martinville. Comeaux, previously arrested on sex offender charges, allegedly raped the victim, and during the assault, he allegedly attempted to shoot the victim twice, though the gun misfired. Comeaux allegedly placed the victim in trunk of a vehicle and then drove away. The victim was able to escape the trunk when the vehicle stopped. Comeaux allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle following her escape.

Louisiana State Police Troop A officials found the vehicle this morning in West Baton Rouge Parish and took Comeaux into custody. He will be extradited to St. Martin Parish at a later date to be booked on the following charges: