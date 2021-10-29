Breaux Bridge High locked down after bomb threat Friday afternoon; Dismissed at regular time from alternate area

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge High School was placed under lockdown and dismissed from an alternate area Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat on campus, according to St. Martin Parish School Board.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Al Blanchard said the students were being dismissed at their regular time from a designated safe zone.

It is unclear whether or not this threat is related to the social media threats locking down other schools in the area and across the nation.

News 10 reached out to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for more information and we are still waiting for a response.

Additional information will be posted here as it becomes available.