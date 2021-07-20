Breaux Bridge family loses everything in house fire, asking for community’s help

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge family is now homeless and looking to the community for help after they lost everything in a devastating house fire.

“Everything, they lost everything, but they didn’t lose their lives. So that’s always great. I’m just thanking God. Thank God. Thank God, that’s all we can say,” Thawanna Jean Batiste told News Ten.

Tuesday afternoon, an electrical fire sent Batiste’s family’s home up in flames.

Inside the home were Batiste’s two sisters and their three children… an 11 month old, a three year old, and a 5 year old.

“thawanna jean batiste: “nothing i’ve ever seen before, nothing. the fire was everywhere.”

thawanna jean batiste tells me her sisters felt around inside for their children… smoke completely clouded their vision.

“thawanna jean batiste: “she felt, felt, felt, and the baby was asleep on the sofa. she grabbed the baby and they ran for their lives.”

luckily, everyone made it out alive, without any injuries… but they lost everything.

“thawanna jean batiste: “starting all over is never easy for anyone, but the great thing about it is everybody got their lives.”

“thawanna jean batiste: “it’s a devastating loss, but it’s material things that can always be replaced. a life can’t.”

Fundraiser by Thawanna Jean-Batiste : House Fire (Family of 6) (gofundme.com)