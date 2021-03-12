Breaux Bridge man arrested in sex trafficking investigation, additional arrests expected

St. Martin Parish

Gerald Mouton (Breaux Bridge Police Department)

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888. You can also text “HELP” or “INFO” to SMS: 233733

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested on several charges in a months-long sex trafficking investigation, authorities said.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, 40-year-old Gerald Mouton faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking of children for sexual purposes
  • Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Soliciting minors to Distribute CDS
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Possession of schedule I
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said additional arrests are expected in this ongoing investigation.

