Breaux Bridge man arrested in sex trafficking investigation, additional arrests expected

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested on several charges in a months-long sex trafficking investigation, authorities said.
According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, 40-year-old Gerald Mouton faces the following charges:
- Trafficking of children for sexual purposes
- Carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- Soliciting minors to Distribute CDS
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Possession of schedule I
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Authorities said additional arrests are expected in this ongoing investigation.