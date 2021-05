BUTTE LA ROSE, La (KLFY) — The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has confirmed that the body of a boater, who went missing after a boat collision last week, has been found.

Bob Schoeffler, of Lafayette, went missing in the Atchafalaya River last week after he was involved in a boat collision near Butte la Rose.

The occupants of the other boat involved in the incident were able to make it to safety following the collision.

The LDWF continues their investigation.