Bayou Teche bridge in Breaux Bridge reopens to traffic

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The Bayou Teche bridge, which has been closed since late 2020, reopened to traffic on Thursday evening.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu announced that DOTD officials had completed the 13-month long construction project.

He said what started out as minor touch-ups and perhaps a closure of about 60 days ended up being a major project.

The city was awarded $4.7 million for the repairs.

Cantu is asking drivers to be patient as the road block signage will be removed throughout the downtown area tonight and on Friday.