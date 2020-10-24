Bayou Teche bridge construction in Breaux Bridge creates downturn for local businesses

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — What started out as minor touch-ups ended up being a major project.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais says when officials found out the Bayou Teche bridge is listed as a historical bridge, they wanted to make sure the bridge remained in great shape. He says this bridge is one of the main routes for commuters, since detours are put in place traffic jams are expected. However, he says there is only a four-minute difference He says he’s confident commuters will adjust.

“For someone that might want to get from the east side of town to downtown, let’s say you’re talking about maybe 3-5 minutes — say around 4 minutes — to get to the downtown area,” said Calais. “So again it’s not a huge detour.”

The bridge is also the main entry point to downtown Breaux Bridge where most of your local shops and restaurants are stationed. I talked to a few business owners who say business was beginning to get better after the pandemic and hurricanes Laura and Delta.

They say since the bridge was shut down they’ve seen a decrease in business. Mayor Ricky Calais says he understands this may affect business. However, knowing the condition of the bridge, choosing to not make renovations would be unsafe.

“Initially they probably will notice unfortunately maybe a down turn in business, but I think as people realize that it’s not really a long detour and if someone wants to get to downtown to purchase some goods or eat at a restaurant or a coffee shop or something it’s not that bad,” said the mayor.

Mayor Calais says if things go according to plan the project will take up to 40 weeks before it’s complete.