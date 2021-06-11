Attempted juvenile abduction in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martinville Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct two juveniles on Thursday.

Police say the driver followed the juveniles down Lewis Street to the library on Porter Street and attempted to lure the juveniles into the van. The juveniles were quick thinking and ran away. Police say the van drove away either down Porter St towards Seiber Road or North Main St..

Police say they are looking for a a white van with dark tinted windows, being driven by a black male. (Unknown license plate at this time). They added that they are increasing patrols as much as possible. More information about the van will be released as soon as they have more. Police are attempting to obtain a photograph and/or video of the van from the library, area businesses and residential cameras in the area. If you or someone you know have cameras at a residence in this area, specifically Lewis Street, please contact the police department at (337) 394-3001.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we get more information.