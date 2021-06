ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Arnaudville man for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Devin Laborde, 25, of Arnaudville, was arrested on Thursday afternoon for two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Laborde was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and is held on a $25,000 bond.