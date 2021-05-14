6 St. Martinville residents arrested on a pair of search warrants for drugs, guns

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of search warrants ended in the arrest of six St. Martinville residents Tuesday, May 11 on drugs and weapons charges.

The first warrant was served in the 1000 block of Sugarcreek Rd., according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Deputies located a baby bottle containing a Promethazine and Codeine mixture; suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two 9mm handguns.

The following four individuals were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

Jalaun Gardner, 22, of St, Martinville. His bond was set at $103,000, and he faces the following charges: aggravated assault, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, threatening a public official, possession of a firearm in the attempt of a crime, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, and manufacture and/or distribution of Schedule V narcotics.

Zakyric Gardner, 18, of St, Martinville. His bond was set at $5,000, and he faces the following charge: illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Zachary Sam, 38, St. of Martinville. His bond was set at $25,000, and he faces the following charges: possession of a firearm in the attempt of a crime. illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, manufacture and/or distribution of Schedule V narcotics.

Johnella Sam, 37, of St. Martinville. Her bond was set at $6,000, and she faces the following charges: two counts of obstruction of justice.

Following those arrests, Breaux said deputies executed another search warrant in the 700 block of Canal St. in St. Martinville. Deputies located approximately three pounds of suspected marijuana, illegally packaged prescription meds, multiple bottles of Promethazine syrup, drug paraphernalia, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 20-gauge shotgun (with sawed off barrel), and $8,900 in U.S. currency. At the culmination of the investigation, a 2008 Ford Mustang was also seized.

The following two individuals were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

Dayejahland Guidry, 21, of St. Martinville. His bond was set at $40,000, and he faces the following charges: resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, manufacture and/or distribution of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of a firearm in the attempt of a crime, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

Tamika Odu, 45, of St. Martinville. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she faces the following charges: simple possession of marijuana, possession of a firearmin the attempt of a crime, and possession of Schedule IV narcotics.