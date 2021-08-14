59-year-old St. Martinville man drowns at Catahoula Locks

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 59-year-old St. Martinville man drowned at Catahoula Locks after slipping and falling into the water, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 2:23 p.m. this afternoon in reference to a possible drowning at the Catahoula Locks.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that George Barras, 59, St. Martinville, LA, was walking along the bank when he slipped and fell into the water.

Bystanders were able to retrieve him from the water and began CPR. Despite continuing lifesaving efforts by Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance personnel, Mr. Barras was pronounced deceased.