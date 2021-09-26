$3k reward offered for information on death of woman found in field in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A red, white and silver balloon release was held Sunday in St. Martin Parish for 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton who was found shot to death last month in a field along a Breaux Bridge highway.

Family and friends gathered at the site where Hamilton’s body was found along Mills Highway on August 30.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton had been shot multiple times.

Her family says they want answers about what happened to Nicole and they want justice.

Hamilton’s family says there is a $3k cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.