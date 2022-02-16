BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A massive power outage in Breaux Bridge brought much of the city to a halt Wednesday.

According to Cleco, 85% of their customers in St. Martin Parish were in the dark for hours.

“We stopped here to use the restrooms and get some gas but apparently everything is closed right now,” Derek Broussard told News 10 between his drive from Sulphur to Baton Rouge.

From the gas station he attempted to stop in near the Interstate-10 to downtown Breaux Bridge and beyond, everyone was having the same problem Wednesday.

“It was a disaster,” expressed Jacqueline Salser, owner of Chef Jacqueline’s Real French Cooking.

She was serving customers a late breakfast and preparing for the lunch crowd when shortly before 11 A.M. the lights went out, so did her electronic register. Although they flickered on a short while later, they quickly went dark once more, and she had to close.

“The customer could not come. I told them, we don’t have no power. Some was a little bit upset and some was okay,” Jacqueline remembered. “This is not fun at all. You’re losing money. You’re losing everything.”

The St. Martin Parish School Board made the decision for each school in Breaux Bridge, including Breaux Bridge High, to also close for the day. Early dismissal began at 1:30 P.M. Police, including the chief of police, had to direct traffic to ensure buses and pick-up lines could flow.

“We have everybody pitching in. Without the lights, people will never get out,” Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said while directing traffic.

Cleco told News 10 the power outage was due to a transmission line issue between the plant and substations. By 2:15 P.M., the energy company restored the transmission and with it the power to approximately 3,400 citizens they serve in Breaux Bridge.

“Restoring transmission is essential and the work is tough because of the high voltage equipment, it is tough. We really appreciate our customers’ patience during this outage,” Cleco Communications Strategist Fran Phoenix told News 10 in a statement. “Transmission lines are high-voltage lines that carry electricity from power plants to distribution substations where the voltage is lowered and distributed on smaller lines to homes, schools, churches and businesses.”

We did ask Cleco what caused the transmission outage and were told it is still being investigated.