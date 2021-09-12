18-year-old Rayne man accused of killing his 17-year-old friend during altercation

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) An 18-year-old Rayne man has been accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old friend during a weekend altercation, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Ryan Richard of Rayne was charged with the second degree murder of a 17-year-old male.

According to Breaux, the shooting happened before dawn Saturday in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia.

Breaux said an initial investigation has revealed that the shooting happened following an altercation between the victim and suspect.

The male victim, he said, was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle where he died a short while later, Breaux said.

Richard was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.