MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A 14-year-old is under arrest in Morgan City after shooting and killing an 11-year-old Saturday evening.

According to Morgan City Police, officers were called to a house in the 2200 block of Maple St. around 7:22 Saturday evening after receiving a complaint of a victim with a gunshot wound. On arrival, officers found an 11-year-old male was critically injured. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the juvenile was pronounced dead.

Investigators found that several juveniles inside gained access to a weapon. It was discovered that a 14-year-old juvenile took the weapon, loaded it, and shot the 11-year-old. The 14-year-old was detained, then arrested and charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality. The juvenile was transferred to a juvenile facility pending a hearing.

Detectives of the Morgan City Police Department are continuing their investigation. If anyone has any information that may aid investigators, they ask that you contact Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.