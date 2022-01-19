100-hour Bible reading marathon happening now in St. Martinville square

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Hundreds of readers are taking turns in a Bible Jubilee of the Word Marathon in St. Martinville.

The scripture reading started at noon Wednesday from atop the new “friar truck”.

The converted fire department vehicle has a mobile pulpit for preaching and reading on the go, but this Bible marathon will stay on the Main Street in St. Martinville square through Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

That’s when the 100 hours of non-stop, cover-to-cover reading will finish.

This is the 9th time the extra large Bible has been read publically cover-to-cover inside Acadiana since it was instituted in 2016.