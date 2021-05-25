$1.4M road improvement project for I-10 in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a new $1.4 million project to overlay the I-10 ramps at Butte La Rose (Exit 121) in St. Martin Parish.

The project will include new asphalt, base course, signing, striping, guardrail and related work, and it’s estimated to take place Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Construction will begin on the eastbound ramps.

The eastbound ramps, which include the entrance and exit ramps, will be closed during construction for a period of 28 days.

The westbound ramps will remain open until construction is completed on the eastbound ramps to allow traffic to access the area by utilizing detour routes.

Once eastbound ramps are completed, construction of the westbound ramps will be performed in the same sequence as the eastbound ramps.

During the closure period for the eastbound ramps, motorists will only be able to access the Butte La Rose Rest Area and Tourist Information Center via the posted detour.

The detour for the eastbound ramps closure includes the following:

Travel I-10 eastbound to Whiskey Bay Exit (Exit 127) to I-10 westbound entrance ramp to I-10 westbound Butte La Rose (Exit 121)

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the ramps during construction. Press releases will be issued and detour routes will be posted during the construction.

There will be no vehicle width restrictions associated with this work. The project is estimated to be complete in August of 2021.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.