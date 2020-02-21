Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Martin Parish

Overcast

Abbeville

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar