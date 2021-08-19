World’s largest steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 makes a stop in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The world’s largest operating steam locomotive made a stop in Opelousas on Thursday.

Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Opelousas on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. as part of its 10-state tour. The locomotive is the biggest ever built by Union Pacific, and the only of its kind still in operation.

The American Locomotive Co. built 25 Big Boys for Union Pacific in the 1940s to haul freight over Utah’s Wasatch Mountains on a route between Wyoming and Utah, according to the Associated Press. Eight of them remain, and the others, besides No. 4014, are in museums.

No. 4014 was retired in 1961. It underwent a five-year renovation for a yearlong tour in 2019 to mark the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.

The train’s Louisiana stops for Thursday included Lake Charles, Kinder, and Opelousas, according to its online schedule.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.