Woman who allegedly shot mother in Opelousas arrested

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Ashley Sims, the Opelousas woman wanted in connection to her mother’s shooting, has been arrested, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Guidroz.

According to deputies, an argument between Vera Sims and her daughter, Ashley Sims, led to Ashley shooting her mother.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 100 block of Lofton Street in Opelousas where they found Vera Sims with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and lower parts of her body. She was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Ashley Sims fled the home before deputies arrived and has been wanted for attempted first-degree murder since.