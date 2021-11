OPELOUSAS, La, (KLFY) Opelousas Police say a woman was shot and wounded Thanksgiving Night in the parking lot of the Walmart during a child custody exchange.

It happened just after 5 p.m.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said the female victim is the aunt of a child who was at the scene when the shots were fired.

The suspect, McLendon said, fled the area and was last seen heading Southbound on I-49 towards Lafayette.

Developing story. More to follow.