Wildlife and Fisheries investigating fatal boating incident in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred in St. Landry Parish on Monday, Jan. 18.

The body of Thomas Godeaux, 50, of Port Barre, was recovered from the Old Courtableau waterway around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 18.

LDWF agents received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 about a kayak that capsized in Old Courtableau. Agents arrived on scene and learned from eye witnesses that Godeaux was in a kayak when it capsized. Godeaux attempted to swim to the bank but went under the surface of the water and did not resurface.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this boating fatality. It is unknown at this time what caused the kayak to capsize. Godeaux was not wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water.