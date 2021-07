EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police need the public’s help locating a stolen church van.

According to police, thieves busted the drivers side window of the Golden Star Baptist Church van and drove off.

Police say it happened either late Friday night or before dawn Saturday, July 24.

The van is burgundy, and the license plate number is V961607.

Anyone with information on the van should contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.

Police say all callers will remain anonymous.