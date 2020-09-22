Westminster Christian student-athletes help clear debris in Hurricane Laura-stricken Sulphur

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Saturday mornings may not be the best time to ask school children to do chores, but in this case it was a little more than just sweeping the floors.

Parents, staff and student-athletes at Westminster Christian Academy (WCA) in Opelousas went to Sulphur recently to help clear debris and haul tree limbs, according to a press release.

“One of my main objectives is serving our communities,” said WCA Head Football Coach Patrick Clarkston. “I believe that’s what Christ wants us to do, and I want to lead the kids into opportunities to serve others whenever we can.”

Clarkston and 37 other individuals worked with the pastor of Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur as they identified elderly church members who were still in need of major cleanups. Students removed vegetative debris, as well as construction debris, like sheet metal.

“After we helped one older couple, we asked if any of their neighbors needed assistance, and they pointed us a few houses down,” said Clarkston. “We were able to go help a lady who was new to the neighborhood, and had several fallen trees in her yard. We had the adults using chainsaws and equipment to haul the big limbs, and the students picked up other debris. In just one day, we were able to assist three families in need.”

Students also organized a school supply drive for Hackberry High School.