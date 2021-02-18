Water Works District #3 (Coteau) will temporarily shut off water service to replenish storage tanks

Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) will be discontinuing water service this morning so that we can replenish our Storage tanks. Service will remain as long as possible.

At current rate of consumption expected closure is 10 a.m. this morning. Now is the time for you to inspect your properties for leaks. We expect service to resume temporarily this afternoon between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) needs its customers to inspect their properties for leaks.

From the company: “It is imperative for these leaks to be found and shut off for our District to resume continuous service. Even if you have previously inspected your property, we advise you do so again. We will supply as much water as we can for as long as possible but until we are producing more water than distributing the water service will remain limited. Some customers may not regain service during distribution periods due to distance from the water facility and an inability to build up enough pressure.”