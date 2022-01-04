Water main break causes Grand Coteau schools to close early Tuesday

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Grand Coteau Elementary and Grand Coteau Head Start are closing at 1 p.m. today due to a water main break in the town, according to school board officials.

“Please make every effort to pick your child up if you are able to do so,” stated a press release from the St. Landry Parish School Board. “Grand Coteau Elementary parents of car riders may report to the school at 12:45 PM to pick up their child(ren). Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders.”

The water main break has left parts of Grand Coteau without water. Crews are currently working on the busted water main. The town will be under a boil advisory until further notice once the water is back on.