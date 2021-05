OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — Washington Elementary will close early at 11:45 a.m. today due to a break in a water line in the Town of Washington.

Officials are currently working on repairing the break, and school is planned to resume Tuesday, May 25.

Parents of car riders may pick their children up at 11:45 a.m., and bus riders will be dismissed immediately after.

Please contact the school for further details.